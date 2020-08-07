Nigerian Award-Winning Tech-Entrepreneur floats “Savvy fellowship” Program for Entrepreneurs

Kindly Share This Story:

As a way of giving back to the society and to encourage both aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs’, Chidi Nwaogu, Nigerian serial tech entrepreneur and software developer has decided to impact 10,000 professionals through an initiative called “Savvy fellowship”, a global fellowship program launching before year-end for those passionate about solving some of Africa’s most pressing problems through innovation.

Savvy Fellowship is built for those who want to build their own impact-driven business without much knowledge and for those who own an early-stage business with the zeal of growing and scaling their impact into new markets.

This initiative is a 12 weeks e-learning, assessment, and mentorship program, where individuals learn everything from ideation to venture-scaling with successful fellows at the end of the 12-week program receiving a Certificate of Completion to proudly share with their professional network.

Asking Chidi why he decided to venture into starting a fellowship at this difficult time in the world, he explained that the COVID-19 pandemic has rendered many people jobless who now live in an uncertain world.

“I have decided to start the Savvy Fellowship with the main aim of equipping passionate individuals with the necessary knowledge and skill they need to start their own impact-driven business and succeed as entrepreneurs.

It’s no news that every day, I love sharing with others what I’ve learned from my experience as an entrepreneur, and Savvy is just an extension of that personal journey of sharing for me.” says Chidi Nwaogu, co-founder at Savvy, multi-award-winning serial entrepreneur, and author of the ‘Dear Entrepreneur’ book series.

He further explained that Savvy is a 12-week-long virtual fellowship program that runs throughout the year. Some of the things to learn as Savvy Fellows include fundraising for their business, building the right team to execute their business strategies, building buzz around their product or service, achieving product-market fit, scaling into new markets and verticals, and building customer loyalty and retention adding that Savvy Fellowship will kick off with a rigorous 12-weeks e-learning experience for successful applicants.

Savvy Fellows get to learn how to start, build, and scale an impact venture. Using visual presentations, they get to answer all the relevant questions they need to kick start their impact venture, gain early traction, achieve product-market fit, and scale into newer markets.

Additional benefits for the participants will include ‘understanding their customer’, ‘building a product or service that effectively solves their key challenges’ and ‘effectively positioning their solution in the market.’ While Savvy is for every impact entrepreneur, no matter what stage their venture is’, Nwaogu explained.

READ ALSO: PSG boss Tuchel sprains ankle and fractures metatarsal in training

Successful fellows are offered mentorship from entrepreneurs who have built post-revenue businesses in diverse sectors, which is a great way to have a better understanding of their industry.

The Savvy mentorship team includes over 50 changemakers from 20 countries, with a combined experience of over 200 years. Savvy also runs a peer-to-peer mentorship program that helps Fellows learn from each other, as they ask questions, and have other Fellows help answer them.

Savvy Fellowship launches on August 4, 2020, with its call for application. There is no cohort, no application deadline, and no ethnic restriction. Savvy accepts new Fellows between the ages of 18 to 40. It’s a rolling Fellowship program, so new applications are accepted, every day, year-round. Interested individuals can apply to the Fellowship program from https://savvyfellows.com/apply/

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: