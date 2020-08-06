Nigeria sitting on keg of gunpowder ― Secondus

Kindly Share This Story:

…As NWC hosts Ogun state chapter

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – National chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has likened the state of affairs in the land to sitting on a keg of gunpowder, ready to explode at a time no one can determine.

Secondus stated this while leading the National Working Committee, NWC of the party to play host to the new leadership of the party in Ogun state following the reconciliation of two hitherto warring factions of the party.

While calling on the state chapter to remain united, Secondus noted that with stability and understanding, Ogun state will win the next governorship election in 2023.

“Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder. We have been traumatized, terrorized with insecurity, hunger and poverty and the entire country is looking up to the PDP. This party has been reformed and rebranded. This party is now leading all the other parties in internal democracy as exemplified in the Ogun free, fair and transparent election that took place,” he said.

The two warring factions led by Hon. Ladi Adebutu and Senator Buruji Kashamu recently sheathed the swords, came together to elect a new leadership of the party in the state.

Expressing his excitement at the development, Secondus said: “Ogun is a state blessed by God. It is not a state to toy with. We have to thank God because God’s time is always the best. It was a bitter experience in Ogun state when we lost the opportunity to produce the governor there in 2019 and this whole thing started in 2015. If you look at the number of years Ogun state has been struggling to come out of this trouble, you will understand the situation better.

“You have prayed and remain consistent on the part of progress and today, God has answered your prayers. Both sides came together, went to congress and conducted a very free and transparent election to elect a new EXCO for our party in Ogun state. What can we say? That can only be God because before now, the affairs of the party in the state was filled with rancour, bitterness and division. Ogun state is going to take this example to other states to show that when leaders come together, they can always resolve their differences. You don’t need any interference.

“It is not our style or wishes to intervene in other states because they have leaders. Leaders who are more experienced, leaders who have been in places and leaders who have shown capacity both at the national and state levels. So, you don’t need the NWC. Allow the NWC to concentrate in the affairs of putting the party together to move forward and how we can win our elections. That is the primary assignment of the NWC. It was not established to take over the secondary assignment of conflict resolutions.”

Uche Secondus charged the new PDP leaders in the state to take up the responsibility of repositioning the party for future challenges.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take charge of the affairs of the country, urging him not to run the country by proxies.

Newly elected chairman of PDP in Ogun, Ogundele Sikirulai in his brief remarks, thanked the NWC for providing the enabling environment to hold a successful congress.

“We are here to thank you for all the support you have been giving to us in Ogun state. We represent the good people of Ogun state and we say a big thank you to the NWC.

“I brought greetings from Hon. Ladi Adebutu who is unavoidably absent today. We are here to familiarise ourselves with the NWC and we pray God to give the chairman more wisdom, knowledge and understanding that will lead us to success. There is no problem in Ogun PDP again,” he declared.

On his part, former Presidential aide, Dr. Doyin Okupe pledged the readiness of the Ogun EXCO to stay loyal to the national leadership, saying, “Mr. Chairman, do not at any time doubt our loyalty. We will be loyal to your administration, we will be loyal to your executive committee and we will do your bidding. We are not people who do not recognize authority or power. The national is the head of the party.”

