Nigeria reports 437 new cases of COVID-19

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, on Sunday, reported fresh 437 cases of COVID-19, with Lagos leading with 107 cases.

The country also lost three persons to the disease.

The 437 new cases were reported from 17 states including Lagos (107), FCT (91), Plateau (81), Kaduna (32), Ogun (30), Kwara (24), Ebonyi (19), Ekiti (17), Oyo (8), Borno (6), Edo (6), Kano (4), Nasarawa (3), Osun (3), Taraba (3), Gombe (2) and Bauchi (1).

According to updates on COVID-19 released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, “till date, 46,577 cases have been confirmed, 33,186 cases have been discharged and 945 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, EOC, activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

