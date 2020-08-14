Breaking News
Nigeria reports 373 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection

On 9:29 amIn Newsby
COVID-19: AGIP rejects reps' invitation to $30M fraud probeThe Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 373 fresh cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Thursday.

According to it, 10 deaths were recorded in the country.

The NCDC said that the new cases took Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections to 48,116, with 34,309 discharged and 966 deaths.

The health agency said that the cases were confirmed in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It stated that Nigeria’s COVID-19 epicentre, Lagos State, had 69 fresh cases, while Osun and Kaduna states witnessed 40 and 41 infections respectively.

Among other states with new cases are — Oyo (40 cases), FCT (35 cases), Plateau (22 cases), Rivers (19 cases), Kano (17 cases), Ondo (17 cases), Ogun (15 cases), Abia (14 cases), Gombe  (12),  and Imo ( 9).

Enugu confirmed seven more infections, Kwara – 6; Delta – 5; Niger – 2; Borno – 1; Bauchi – 1; and Nasarawa – 1.

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the NCDC said that the low COVID-19 death rates in Nigeria was not a reason for public disbelief, adding that people work hard every day to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

“We advice the public to adhere to recommended measures and stay safe.

“It is easier to wear a mask to protect yourself and those around you from being infected with COVID-19.

“TakeResponsibility and MaskOnNaija to protect the vulnerable who have lower chance of recovering from COVID-19 complications,” the centre added. (NAN)

