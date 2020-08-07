Nigeria records 354 new cases of COVID-19; 3 deaths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, on Thursday, reported 354 new cases of COVID-19 with three deaths.

A new report released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, showed that the new cases were reported in 17 states of the federation.

The states are FCT-78, Lagos-76, Kaduna-23, Ebonyi-19, Oyo-18, Nasarawa-17, Rivers-17, Delta-16,

Kwara-15, Akwa Ibom-13, Edo-12, Ogun-12, Plateau-11, Kano-9, Bauchi-6, Borno-6, and Ekiti-6.

NCDC noted that “till date Nigeria has recorded a total of 45,244 confirmed cases, 32,430 discharged and 930 deaths.

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, EOC, activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

