Nigeria records 329 new cases of COVID-19

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, on Friday, reported 329 new cases of COVID-19 from 21 states of the federation and seven deaths.

Out of the cases recorded, Lagos lad with 113 cases, followed by Kaduna with 49 new cases.

Others are: FCT-33, Plateau-24, Kano-16, Edo-15, Ogun-14, Delta-13, Osun-10, Oyo-8, Ekiti-6, Bayelsa-6, Akwa Ibom-5, Borno-4,  Enugu-4, Ebonyi-3, Rivers-2, Bauchi-1, Nasarawa-1, Gombe-1 and Niger-1.

According the latest report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease, NCDC, a total of 48,445 confirmed cases, 35,998 discharged and 973 deaths have been recorded so far.

