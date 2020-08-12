Nigeria Innovation Week: Only innovation can put Nigeria ahead of others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Technology has been identified as the fastest tool to get an economy ahead of others. At least. This was the view highlighted by Tech experts at a recent media briefing on the forthcoming Nigeria Innovation Week.

The event is a one-week conference that brings together stakeholders from different sectors of Nigeria’s economy to discuss Innovation in critical times.

Speaking on the coming virtual event that comes up in first week of October, the Lead Convenor and the Founder of InnovationHub Africa & Resources Limited, Kenneth Omeruo said that innovation in the 21st century is putting nations ahead of others.

Omeruo noted that the week will be set aside to showcase innovative businesses, ideas, products and services from Nigeria.

He said: “It also reviews the state of innovation in Nigeria, where we are today and how we can move forward. The state of innovation in Nigeria will also be reviewed to understand its position and how it can be improved.”

According to the Programmes Director, Tony Ajah, said: “This year has been tough for businesses but companies that are innovative see opportunities in most crises.”

According to him, the event will be attended by stakeholders from local and international businesses in the innovation ecosystem.

The key highlights of the three-day programme will include: innovation showcase and exhibitions from innovation hubs, and research centres with solutions for industrial applications, adoption and commercialization; innovation showcase and exhibitions from tertiary institutions from the 36 States of the federation, government agencies, and international organisations.

Also, there will be the Nigeria Innovation Summit and the Nigeria Innovation Awards.

VANGUARD

