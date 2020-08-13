Nigeria has produced best COVID-19 response in the world – Ex NCPC Boss

Kindly Share This Story:

The immediate past Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) Rev Tor Uja, has described the Federal Government’s response to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic as the best in the world.

Rev. Uja stated this on Wednesday, while briefing newsmen in Abuja on what he called traumatic issues facing the country.

According to him, “Nigeria COVID-19 response and management team are the best in the world despite its weak health system.”

Going forward, he said, there was need to produce more long-term programes that could take care of similar issues in the future.

“Nigeria has produced the best COVID-19 response in the world, and all those involved with it deserve applause with a population of over 200 million people, COVID-19 cases in Nigeria are still below 50,000; death rate still below 1,000; and daily infections have never reached 1,000, and are dwindling every day.

He further ascribed the success to the fact that Nigerians were healthy and live healthy lives, despite the weak health management systems available in the country, adding very few Nigerians had challenges with serious underlying illnesses.

He said that Nigerians eat fresh, natural, good, and body building foods, which have made their immune systems to be strong.

“Nigerians have painfully endured and obeyed the COVID-19 protocols for a complicated nation that we have with all her economic challenges, the obedience rate to COVID-19 protocols is over 65%, this is commendable and should be encouraged.

“Political leadership and medical management has remained creative, efficient, and successful. National and state leaders have proved their responsibility to the people of Nigeria. Uja said.

According to him, the current pandemic could be used as an opportunity to improve infrastructure and urged the government to invest in every local government areas of the country by setting up Federal medical hospitals across the 774 LGA s that would offer services that General hospitals may not offer.

“At a time like this you realise that our medical infrastructure is weak, therefore the federal government can dare to invest in every LG of the country, is an opportunity for such an intervention, using both federal funds, donated funds, borrowed and harnessed fund this should be a priority to Nigeria, this would include developing a good network that can reach every facet of Nigeria.

“This would demand producing more long-term programes that can take care of similar issues in the future. Such steps should include making COVID-19 an opportunity to improve on infrastructure, provide social cohesion, partner with the nation’s strategic stakeholders, and build a framework for smooth national operations in all spheres, such investments should include; working with local government councils to provide at least one federal hospital in every local government area of Nigeria; in some cases, five hospitals.

“Help remodel all markets to create more room for social distancing, ease of movement, and freedom of operations without compromising hygiene and contacts; Provide a grant for each local government to finance agriculture, enabling all farmers to produce where they have competitive advantage. Promote export driven economy, especially of or food produce.

“Promote strong, strategic savings culture that can enhance our national response to issues that arise in the nation.

“When we were trying to transit from military to Civilian, the Babangida administration built party offices in each LGA and these were merely parties run by groups and associations, not by every body yet this was done,” he stated.

VANGUARD

