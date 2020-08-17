Nigeria COVID-19 rate continues to drop with 298 new cases

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria’s COVID-19 positive cases continued to drop, as the country recorded only 298 new cases 19 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Plateau State is led with 108 while Lagos State dropped to third place in the latest report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

Others states include Kaduna-49, Lagos-47, Ogun-18, Osun-17, FCT-15, Ondo-14, Edo-8, Oyo-6, Akwa Ibom-4, Cross River-4, Borno-3, Ekiti-2, Bauchi-1, Kano-1 and Rivers-1.

The cases were reported in 18 states.

Till date, Nigeria has recorded a total of 49,068 confirmed cases, 36,497 discharged and 975 deaths.

