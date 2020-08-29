Niger Delta: These are not best of time for the NDDC -Emerhor

Kindly Share This Story:

…Drums support for Buhari’s appointed IMC

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and business mogul, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor has urged stakeholders to support the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) even in “these trying times for the commission.”

Emerhor, during a visit to NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh at the commission’s headquarter in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, also urged stakeholders to respect President Buhari’s prerogative to make appointments in NDDC, drumming support for the Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei led Interim Management Committee (IMC).

He observed that despite the rough times, however, the commission had a success story to tell with the almost completed 13-floor headquarters building project.

“The President has prerogative to appoint anyone into positions of authority and at this time he has appointed the team (IMC). So, they have to do the work because the work needs to be done. I call on everybody to support the IMC so that the Niger Delta can be developed.

“Everybody cannot be Managing Director or Executive Director at the same time. They are appointed for a specific period. The best we can do for those of us who are not here at this time is to support them to succeed”, Emerhor stated.

Ojougboh, the Executive Director Projects told his visitor that the IMC, “Wants the Niger Delta to look like Dubai. The biggest problem of NDDC is the historic debts the Commission has been saddled with.

“But we are doing everything possible to see that those projects that can be verified will be paid for, while those that cannot be verified will be left for forensic auditors. Essentially, before any payments are made, the forensic auditors will have to certify, making sure mistakes are not made.”

