Niger Delta Students appreciate Buhari on ordered payment of scholars

A group of Niger Delta students have shown their appreciations to President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering the immediate payment of the tuitions and allowances of the scholars of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The students group also appreciated members of the Senate and House Committee of the National Assembly for their doggedness in the investigation of financial malfeasance in the NDDC.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the National President of Niger Delta Students Union Government, Comrade N-epba Goodness, the students also expresses immense appreciation for the rare display of confidence by membersof the the Senate and House Committee on NDDC whose investigative hearings had uncovered monumental fraud in the interventionist agency. It was also added that the ongoing probe by the National Assembly had likewise led to the ordered immediate payment of NDDC scholars by President Buhari.

“We also appreciate the bold and dogged efforts of the National Assembly, especially both the Senate and in-house committee on NDDC, whose investigative hearing had uncovered some abnormalities in the NDDC which had led to the president’s intervention for our scholars”.

Moreso, the union body also expressed its appreciation for the

efforts and sacrifices made by the students, stakeholders, and opinion leaders that have identified with their agitated struggles, demonstrations and moral assets.

Meanwhile, the students group have appealed to the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC to urgently implement the order of President Buhari by effecting prompt payment of the scholars.

“We therefore use this opportunity to appeal to NDDC to urgently implement the order of the

president and pay our scholars, while we plead that education be prioritized in the Niger Delta to effectively place our region on the path of development”.

