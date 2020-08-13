NIDCOM Chairman decries violence, abuse against women

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme & Fortune Eromosele

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Wednesday, decried the incessant violence and abuse against innocent girls, women in the country.

Dabiri-Erewa in a dialogue with Vanguard noted that the majority of these violent and abusive acts can be attributed to poverty, adding that the only way out is to banish poverty.

She maintained that there is a need for reorientation of the general public by the National Orientation Agency, NOA, and other government agencies as well as family units.

In addition, the chairman condemned the outrageous number of young girls who are been trafficked through the Nigerian borders.

She said “Is better to stay here and be alive. We can see cases of trafficked girls being abused, killed, and dehumanized. The FG has repatriated and evacuated some of these girls back to Nigeria.

“Mothers should tell their girls that it is no longer greener over there. The humongous money given to agents who trafficked and sold them to slavery is enough for them to establish themselves in Nigeria.”

Responding to how girls and women should be treated and assisted after the coronavirus, she stated that “The lockdown has made people stay together and such increased all kinds of friction among the people.

“Women should be assisted emotionally, psychologically, and financially to be able to recover fully from the lockdown and the trauma of maintaining and managing the family during the pandemic.

“For those women working before the pandemic, they only need encouragement post-COVID-19. The support for them should be geared towards making their working environment conducive and be safe and responsible always.”

