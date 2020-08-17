Nicholas Duncan-Williams Ministries holds Global Prayer Works 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has concluded plans to hold a virtual prayer summit titled, Prayer Works 2020. It would take place from August 20 –22.

The event would assemble more than 100,000 believers globally in life-changing effectual prayer.

Themed “Rising Above This Moment Through Effectual Prayer”, the summit would be globally accessible online through the Global Prayer Works Platform.

With Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Sr. Apostle Chuck Pierce, Pray Works 2020 will feature 48 hours of live continuous prayer and praise; live and recorded ministry in English, French, and Twi (Ghanaian language); a life transformative Deliverance Clinic, led by Dr. Ezekiah and Rev. Benita Francis (India) to address stubborn spiritual situations. There will also be interactive Prophetic Ministration.

READ ALSO:

Other prominent platform guests from around the world include Bishop Jackie McCullough (USA), Rev. Eastwood Anaba (Ghana), Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng (Ghana); Rev. Gregory Toussaint (USA); Rev. Robert Ampiah-Kwofie (Ghana), Award-winning Ghanaian gospel artist Joe Mettle, Prophet Agyeman Prempeh (Ghana); anointed singing sensation Simiane Brahy (France); Pastor David Antwi (UK); Pastor David King with a now word for youth; and many others in Word and worship.

“Now more than ever the Body of Christ must come together to superimpose the victories of the cross. Believer need to be equipped and reinforced with divine capabilities to survive and thrive amidst the challenges confronting all of us around the world,” declared Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Founder of both Nicholas Duncan-Williams Ministries and Action Chapel International, headquartered in Ghana with over 300 churches and affiliates around the world.

Registered attendees will have 48 hours during the Summit to experience Prayer Works at their own pace or to join in the live prayer, ministration and worship times. Early bird registration for The Global Prayer Works Summit is free for the first 1000 registrants; there will be a $4.99USD fee globally or $1.70 payable by mobile money in many African currencies.

“Together, we will change lives and receive apostolic impartations of hope, direction and empowerment,” said Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: