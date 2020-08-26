Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

Friends of the Earth United States (FoE US) has donated relief materials to Edo communities battling with multiple impacts of land-grabbing, deforestation for industrial plantation expansion and other human rights violations in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic.

The communities are Odighi, Odiguetue in Ovia North-East local government area and Obaretin in Ikpoba-Okha local government area.

Speaking on behalf of the Non-governmental Organisation, Coordinator of ERA/FoE Nigeria and Coordinator of Forest and Biodiversity program Friends of the Earth Africa(FoEA) Mrs Rita Uwaka said the organisation considered the suffering of rural communities occasioned by deforestation of farmlands and the COVID-19 pandemic in giving out the relief materials.

She said “rural communities and women are the most affected as COVID-19 continue to be the driver of food shortages, increased health risks and truncation of income generation opportunities for rural populace who depend on forests and land for survival. Hence, we commend FoE US’ kind gesture to communities in Edo State during this challenging period. This community relief program, powered by FoE US is done in solidarity to give succour and support to communities at the frontline in this trying period of COVID-19 outbreak.

“These people need support and that is what Friends of the Earth is providing. We’re here to protect the right of Community people, we’re here because of the Coronavirus. You know many people don’t believe COVID-19 is real. We want to tell you that the virus is real and we need to be careful. We also thought it wise to support the rural people and that is why we brought these relief materials here.”

The materials presented to the Communities were: bags of rice, bags of beans, semovita, tin tomatoes, condiments, hands sanitizers, buckets, liquid soaps and other items.

Responding on behalf of Odiguetue community, Mr Saturday Ukponmwa thanked the group for the gesture.

