Ngige aligns with suspension of Alor monarch

…Accuses Obi, Obiano of imposing Igwe Okonkwo on community

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA —A prominent son of Alor community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State and incumbent Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has expressed his unflinching support to the suspension of the traditional ruler of Alor, Igwe Elibe Mac-Anthony Chinedu Okonkwo by the state government.

The state government had recently announced the suspension of 13 traditional rulers in the state, including Igwe Okonkwo, for their unwholesome visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, without permission.

Speaking to newsmen in a telephone chat, Ngige noted that in the first place, the community did not choose and enthrone Okonkwo as their monarch, let alone recognizing him as their royal father but unfortunately, the administration of Peter Obi imposed him on Alor people while the incumbent Governor Willie Obiano’s regime went ahead and gave him undue recognition.

Ngige said he totally aligned himself with the recent disowning of Okonkwo by the Alor Peoples Assembly, APA, formerly Alor Peoples Convention, APC.

On whether he would like Okonkwo to be dethroned outrightly by the state government, Ngige declared: “In the first place, Okonkwo was not enthroned by the people. Rather, he was imposed on the people and as such, the word dethronement should not come in”.

APA had in its recent public statement signed by its President-General, Chief Uzoma Igbonwa (Okife) noted that “the leadership and the entire people of Alor community have keenly deliberated on the gross misconduct, act of sabotage, disloyalty against the state and attempted desecration of the Office of the Governor of Anambra State by some unscrupulous traditional rulers and businessmen including the purported, renegade and self-styled traditional ruler of our beloved town Alor, Okonkwo.”

According to the statement, “We hereby wish to state our unequivocal support for the governor and every step he has taken to restore sanity to our traditional institution, the suspension of erring traditional rulers which includes the purported traditional ruler of Alor.”

The statement further read: “We, the good people of Alor are peace loving, law abiding and loyal to the Government of Anambra State and shall continue to do so. We hereby dissociate our entire community from the actions of Elibe Mac-Anthony Chinedu Okonkwo who was imposed on our community and was never crowned by Alor community as their Igwe and has strangely, been conducting himself to the disapproval of our people, culminating in the latest sabotage against the government of Anambra State.

“The state government may well see the reason the Alor community rejected this im position and more reason communities should be allowed to freely elect their traditional rulers in an atmosphere strictly guided by democracy, traditions and norms.

“This also offers us the opportunity to thank our illustrious son and the Honorable Minister of Labour and Employment, His Excellency, Sen. (Dr.) Chris Nwabueze Ngige, OON, Onwa, for swiftly acting to prevent the total desecration of the Office of the Governor of Anambra State before Mr. President and the people of Nigeria”.

