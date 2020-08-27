Breaking News
NFF football committee sanctions NPFL 2019/2020 final table

The Football Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) has endorsed the final table of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) for the 2019/2020 season as prepared and released by the League Management Company (LMC).

At its virtual meeting, held at the instance of the President of NFF, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, to deliberate on all the issues arising from the forced ending to the season by the COVID-19, the agreement reached by all stakeholders to use the Points-Per-Game (PPG) to determine the final table and the subsequent petition by Rivers United FC, the Committee unanimously recommended that the NFF Executive Committee endorse the LMC decision and the Final Table for the 2019/2020 season in line with the NFF Statutes.

It also charged the LMC to work out its calendar to ensure that a very minimal number of matches are postponed for Clubs taking part in continental competitions.

As part of its consultations on the matter, the NFF reached out to both continental-governing body, CAF and world-governing body, FIFA, whose responses affirmed the position of the NFF Football Committee.

