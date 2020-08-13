Neymar proved he is a top player again ― Gasperini

Kindly Share This Story:

Neymar proved his class again during Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League win over Atalanta, Gian Piero Gasperini said.

PSG produced an incredible late comeback to edge Atalanta 2-1 in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Neymar set up Marquinhos’ equaliser in the 90th minute to cancel out Mario Pasalic’s opener, before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting struck the winner three minutes later.

Atalanta head coach Gasperini praised Neymar’s performance at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

“He is a player we paid a lot of attention to, because we saw that as soon as he had a little space, he would become very dangerous,” he told a news conference.

“Neymar is a great football player, a crack. And he proved it [again] as well, even though I believe we managed to limit him quite often.

“However, he proved he is a top player.”

Kylian Mbappe came off the bench for PSG on his return from an ankle injury and set up Choupo-Moting’s winner.

Gasperini said the France international’s introduction gave the Ligue 1 champions a huge boost.

“Without any doubt his entrance gave PSG some energy they were losing, at that moment,” he said.

“It was definitely a fundamental, important entrance, because of his accelerations and the dangers he caused. However, it seemed that the worst was over, that we had overcome it.

“Therefore, the goal we conceded, the equaliser especially, leaves us with great bitterness.”

