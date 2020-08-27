New CAMA threatens Nigeria’s fragile peace, stability ― Archbishop Kaigama

Kindly Share This Story:

Says selfishness, lack of political will to address poverty and injustice responsible for the nation’s woes

By Luminous Jannamike

The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace, Most Revd. Ignatius Kaigama, has said the newly amended Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) poses a threat to the stability and peace of the country.

Kaigama spoke during a ceremony for his Pallium Investiture by the Papal Nuncio to Nigeria, Most Rev. Antonio Guido Filipazi, on Thursday in Abuja.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari signed CAMA into law on August 7, to facilitate the ease of doing business in the country.

However, some religious organisations have rejected a part of the law, particularly section 839.

Although it was not compulsory to register religious bodies in Nigeria, the Catholic Archbishop warned that CAMA could generate unprecedented problems for the country, if not reworked to eliminate controversial sections.

“Already, our experts are dealing with the new CAMA, because it needs careful analysis.

“But on the surface, it doesn’t look there’s a good intention behind it. The law doesn’t look like the motive is right. It doesn’t look like the government did enough study about the implications of the new law (CAMA).

“Now that the federal government knows, I hope prudence and wise judgement would lead our authorities to humbly start all over again.

“Let them see how this law does not generate an unprecedented problem for our country and destabilise the fragile peace that we have,” Kaigama said.

The cleric also noted that much of the problems facing the nation have their roots in self-centred leadership.

He maintained that political leaders in Nigeria were more concerned with discussing the region to produce the next president than talking about the common good of the masses.

He said: “Our authorities need to realise that our citizens and the country at large remain their top priorities.

“Political campaigns are based on selfish interests even when thousands of Nigerians are dying every day. That’s why the crises and conflicts and killings will continue to happen like a vicious cycle.”

Above all, the Archbishop said addressing the issues of poverty and injustice would end the insecurity in the country.

“It’s not enough to demand prayers for the nation. The government must address fundamental, historical and justice issues across the country.

“They (politicians) know what the problems are but a lack of will power to deal decisively with them is responsible for the vicious cycle of violence in the country,” Kaigama stressed.

Earlier, the Papal Nuncio noted that the investiture of the Pallium on Kaigama was to have taken place in the Vatican City but for the coronavirus pandemic.

And so, he said, it was providential and historic that Kaigama is among the first Archbishops in the world to be conferred with the honour outside of Rome.

Filipazi urged him to see his investiture as a symbol of service to communion, friendship, peace, and unity.

The event was graced by many catholic bishops, some Federal Executive Council (FEC) members, senior government officials, and other dignitaries.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Fallen, speaking on behalf of other government functionaries, prayed for God to strengthen Kaigama’s faith to continue to serve him faithfully.

