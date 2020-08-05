Nestle Nigeria CEO leaves as Wassim Elhussein takes over

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

Mauricio Alarcon, managing director/CEO of Nestle Nigeria Plc, has been appointed as the market head of Nestlé Central and West Africa Region, comprising 25 countries with head office in Ghana, effective September 1, 2020.

Nestlé Nigeria disclosed this in a statement to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE however said Alacron would remain on the board of Nestlé Nigeria Plc as a non executive director.

The statement added that Wassim Elhussein, would take over as managing director of the Company with effect from September 1, 2020. He is the current country manager and sales director of Nestle Middle East and North Africa.

Elhusseini joined Nestlé Kuwait in 2002 as channel category sales development (CCSD) manager for coffee & creamers. In 2015, he moved to Nestlé Middle East to lead the CCSD Unit.

He was appointed sales director of Nestlé Middle East in 2016, where he positively contributed to the business from a functional and leadership perspective. He also played an integral role in the creation of the new Middle East and North Africa region, comprising 16 countries, before his role was expanded to country manager and sales director in 2020.

The board of the company expressed its appreciation of Alarcon’s outstanding achievements in all ramifications since he was appointed as the managing director of the company in October 2016 and is pleased that the company will continue to benefit from his experience.

Vanguard

