NEPAL Oil launches retail station in Lagos

Nepal Oil & Gas Services Limited, a downstream energy company, has launched its flagship retail petrol station in Egbeda, Lagos, over the weekend.

Addressing newsmen at the launch, Retail Business Manager, Ezinne Nwazulu, said Nepal would give out discounts on the pump price of products and branded souvenirs to first 20 customers every day for the next 30 days to commemorate the launch.

Nwazulu said integrity remains Nepal’s watchword and would never be involve in any sharp practices exhibited by some oil firms as its operations are fully computerized to check errors or omission by its staff.

She maintained that Nepal has put in place all safety measures in line with Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) provisions to protect life and property in and outside Nepal premises.

He stated: “We are offering ‘second to none’ customer services as we have always done over the years, because our culture is honesty. Besides, customers have numbers to call in case of poor services. It is our ultimate goal to expand to all geo-political zones of Nigeria.”

Also, Group Managing Director of the company, Ngozi Ekeoma, added that staying true to its core values is responsible for the company’s growth and success since inception and Nepal is willing to replicate such values in Egbeda retail station and in future retail outlets across the country.

She advised that government should hands-off from oil and gas business and allow the forces of demand and supply to take its full course, noting that it’s wrong for government to even subsidize petrol, but should only regulate the sector so that business people do not exploit citizens unduly.

“The government do not subsidise our food stuffs yet people buy at different prices depending on the total cost of the business man/woman and location, even the Petroleum Equalization fund (PEF) is not working, so the monies government use for fuel subsidy is a waste, such monies should have been used for infrastructure development in the country” she asserted.

Vanguard

