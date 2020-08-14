NEPAL Oil & Gas Services opens flagship retail station in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

The downstream energy company, Nepal Oil & Gas Services Limited recently commissioned its flagship retail filling station in Egbeda, Lagos. on the 1st of August, 2020. The Egbeda filling station is the first of Nepal’s proposed smart stations.

The company, renowned for importation, warehousing and distribution of large volumes of petroleum products is now diversifying into retail.

Prior to launching this flagship station in Lagos, Nepal Oil & Gas Services Limited has established a retail presence in the South-East through strategic partners. The ultimate goal of the company is to expand to all the geo-political zones across Nigeria. To commemorate its launch, Nepal is giving discounts on the pump price of products to customers for thirty days.

Also read:

According to the Group Managing Director, Barr. Mrs Ngozi Ekeoma, “The company’s mission is to explore opportunities in the energy industry using result-oriented strategies while employing best practices, as well as providing excellent customer services.” She added that staying true to its core values as an organization is responsible for the company’s growth and success since its inception in 2004.

Present at the launch was the Chairman of Nepal Group, Elder E.E. Ekeoma; the Group Managing Director of Nepal Group, Barrister Mrs. Ngozi Ekeoma; the Chief Operations Officer, Mrs Nneka Eke, the Retail Business Manager, Ezinne Nwazulu; and DPR Zonal Operations controller represented by Eng. Pogoson.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: