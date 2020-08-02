NEMA distributes relief items, celebrates with IDPs in Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE National Emergency Management Agency,NEMA,said it distributed relief items and celebrated with about 3600 Internally Displaced Persons,IDPs in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State at the weekend.

The agency,in statement signed by Ezekiel Manzo, said the relief items, which were distributed to the IDPs in Batsari Model Primary School, used as camp, included five cows which it said were to assist them the celebrate Sallah.

According to the statement,while addressing the IDPs, the Director General of NEMA, Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd) said the items were approved by President Muhammadu Buhari through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and delivered by the agency to cushion their plight.

The statement said the NEMA boss conveyed the sympathy of the federal government to the IDPs who were displaced by banditry attacks on their communities.

“AVM Muhammed, who was represented by Assistant Director, Relief and Rehabilitation, Mr Godwin Tepikor, told the IDPs that “President Muhammadu Buhari directed the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq to activate the National Emergency Management Agency to provide succour to you,” the statement said.

It read further:”On the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, he said five cows were provided to the camp to celebrate with the IDPs.

“He gave the list of the items delivered as 1000 bags of 12.5kg rice, 1000 bags of 25kg beans, 1000 bags of 12.5kg maize, 50 cartons of Milo, 50 cartons powdered Milk, 50 bags of 50kg sugar, 167 cartons of seasoning, 83 cartons of tin tomatoes, 2000 pieces blankets, 2000 pieces of nylon mats, 2000 pieces of foam mattresses, 100 kegs of 20 litres vegetable oil, 50 bags of 20kg salt, 50 cartons of powder detergents, 63 cartons of bathing soap, 3,500 pieces of wrappers and 2,500 pieces of clothing for children.

“The camp manager, Alhaji Kabiru Umar appreciated the federal government for the relief intervention, even as an IDP, Maryam Abubakar also thanked Buhari, Farouq and NEMA for the delivery of the relief items to their camp.

“The visibly excited Abubakar also said their Eid-el-Kabir celebration was made special with the provision of cows and NEMA staff that were there to celebrate with them.

“Five new births were recorded in the camp within two days between 31st July and 1st August. The new born are one boy and four girls.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: