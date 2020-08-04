Breaking News
Translate

Neither I nor my group has a hand in purported installation of Amanyanabo – Sobomabo

On 5:19 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Leader of Kengema Unity Forum, KUF,  Comrade Sobomabo Jackrich  aka Egberipapa has condemned  the  purportedly installation of a new Amanyanabo of Kalabari kingdom,  on Tuesday in Buguma,  headquarters of Asari local government area, Rivers state,  adding that  security agencies should  ensure those behind the act were brought to book

In a  statement in Buguma, Sobomabo said no member of his group was part of  the  move he described as sinister and condemnable, calling on security agencies to thoroughly investigate the situation and make sure those arrested faced the full wrath of the law.

He said he was not in any way linked to the action of those behind the move, adding that some of those  who had been mentioned were former members of KUF,  who  left the  organization over a year  ago.

READ ALSO: EFCC, NDDC probes: There’s abuse of trust by political appointees — Buhari

“ I do not belong to the royal family so there is no way I would be part of  such action.  Security agencies should thoroughly investigate the act and bring those behind it to book. I condemn the action of those who  purportedly tried to install a new Amayanabo of Kalabari

I dissociate myself and my group from the purported installation of a new Almayanabo of Kalabari kingdom.  Security agencies should make sure those found wanting are brought to book “, he said

He also alleged that  those peddling rumour that his body was part of the move were merely trying to give a dog a bad name . “ Nobody should please link my group or even me to the action.  I do not belong to the royal family.  “, he said .

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!