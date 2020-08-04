Neither I nor my group has a hand in purported installation of Amanyanabo – Sobomabo

Kindly Share This Story:

Leader of Kengema Unity Forum, KUF, Comrade Sobomabo Jackrich aka Egberipapa has condemned the purportedly installation of a new Amanyanabo of Kalabari kingdom, on Tuesday in Buguma, headquarters of Asari local government area, Rivers state, adding that security agencies should ensure those behind the act were brought to book

In a statement in Buguma, Sobomabo said no member of his group was part of the move he described as sinister and condemnable, calling on security agencies to thoroughly investigate the situation and make sure those arrested faced the full wrath of the law.

He said he was not in any way linked to the action of those behind the move, adding that some of those who had been mentioned were former members of KUF, who left the organization over a year ago.

READ ALSO:

“ I do not belong to the royal family so there is no way I would be part of such action. Security agencies should thoroughly investigate the act and bring those behind it to book. I condemn the action of those who purportedly tried to install a new Amayanabo of Kalabari

I dissociate myself and my group from the purported installation of a new Almayanabo of Kalabari kingdom. Security agencies should make sure those found wanting are brought to book “, he said

He also alleged that those peddling rumour that his body was part of the move were merely trying to give a dog a bad name . “ Nobody should please link my group or even me to the action. I do not belong to the royal family. “, he said .

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: