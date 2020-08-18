Ned Nwoko presents Malaria Project to Minister of State for Petroleum (photos)

Kindly Share This Story:

Billionaire Philanthropist and Antarctica explorer Prince Ned Nwoko in his bid to collaborate with key stakeholders in his effort to eradicate malaria in Africa, today paid a courtesy visit to the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

Prince Ned used the opportunity to presents the malaria project to the Minister.

The Minister in his response pledged his support and acknowledged the fact that there is a need for Nationwide Clean up and Sanitation.

Prince Ned also shared his Antarctica experience with him and explained the need for ratification of the Antarctic treaty.

The President of Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation was accompanied by the project coordinator, Mr Chukwuebuka Anyaduba and Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta State, Dr Michael Nwoko.

VANGUARD

