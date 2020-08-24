Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Kano State government has earmarked the sum of N489million for settling of the National Examination Council, NECO and National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies, NBAIS examination fee of about 29,126 students in the state.

The benefiting students were those who excelled and obtained five credits in Mathematics, English and other subjects in the 2019 Qualifying Examinations.

The state Commissioner of Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru disclosed this on Monday.

Kiru in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Yusuf also said the state government has also approved for the release of the Qualifying examination results.

According to the statement, “in preparation for the year 2020 NECO/NBAIS Examinations, Kano state Government has approved for the release of Qualifying examination results.

“This followed the submissions made to the State Executive Council by the state Commissioner of Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru.

“The Commissioner expressed gratitude to the state Governor and all the members of the Council for the approval.

“While considering the submission, the State Government has considered option C out of three options proposed by the Ministry for the sponsorship of the students. Under this category, the State Government is to sponsor the registration fees of 29,126 students that obtained five credits and above including Mathematics and English in the Qualifying Examinations at the cost of N489,258,000=00

“While congratulating the students for their good performances, the Commissioner urged them to reciprocate the government’s gesture by ensuring that they pass their NECO and NBAIS Examinations with flying colors.

“He then directed all the Zonal Directors, Principal Directors and Principals to note the good development so as to make follow-ups with immediate effect,” the statement however reads.

Vanguard News Nigeria

