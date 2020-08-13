Ndokwa youths, women shut down federal road in Delta over alleged neglect

On 11:30 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
BREAKING: Ndokwa youths, women shut down federal road in Delta
Protesting Ndokwa youths and women

By Emma Amaize

YOUTHS and women of Ndokwa ethnic nationality protesting alleged neglect by the Federal Government, this morning, at Kwale, Delta State, shut down the Federal Government-owned Kwale/Asaba expressway in the area.

Reports said the peaceful protesters, who sang war songs were marching towards oil facilities.

They complained among other things that the federal government was serving other parts of the country with electricity drawn from Okpai Power Station in Ndokwa land, while the people were left in darkness.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!