Ndokwa youths protest marginalization by FG

Govt is addressing your demands – Okowa

By Emma Amaize & Ochuko Akuopha

KWALE – THOUSANDS of youths of the Ndokwa nation, yesterday, barricaded the Ogume junction axis of the Ughell-Asaba expressway, protesting their alleged marginalization by the Federal Government.

Recall that the youth wing of Ndokwa Neku Union, NNU, had on 27 July, 2020, issued a two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government accede to their demands, failing which it would bring oil companies operating in the Ndokwa nation to their knees.

The protesters who disrupted vehicular movements for over six hours, said the ultimatum ended on Monday, lamenting that oil prospecting activities started in the area by Agip before the civil War with no infrastructure in the area except a Correctional Centre built in 1905.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Comrade Anslem Nzete said “we gave the Federal Government two weeks ultimatum which expired on Monday, but the Federal Government has no respect for the peaceful people of Ndokwa nation.

” This is the only ethnic nation in the whole of South South that is hosting oil facilities for over 60 years with nothing to show for it. It is painful that there is Federal institution in Ndokwa land.

“There is no electricity, the Independent Power Plant is supplying light to other nation but it is not being stepped down in Ndokwa land”

The protesters issued another seven days ultimatum for their demands to be met, failing which they will cripple oil and gas activities in the area.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has appealed to the aggrieved youths to be calm, assuring them that their demands were being addressed by the government.

Okowa who delegated the Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ochor Christopher, Commissioner for Finance, Chief Fidelis Tilije and Commissioner for Trade and Investment counterpart, Chief Chika Ossai to address the protesting youths advised the youths to be patient.

He assured that the electrification of the various communities from the Independent Power Plant located at Okpai will soon be a thing of the past.

On his part, the Executive Assistant to Governor Okowa on Youths Development, Mr. Nnamdi Ezechi, assured that the people’s years of waiting patiently for infrastructure development from the Federal Government would be addressed.

He said “Your activities of today have affected a lot of persons, those who rushed out to enable them get to their destinations early enough are stranded, please, give room for dialogue as your demands are being addressed.”

