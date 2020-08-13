Ndigbo in Lagos APC affirms Igbokwe’s leadership

Kindly Share This Story:

lauds Sanwo-Olu on impactful governance

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A group, under the auspices of Ndigbo in Lagos All Progressives Congress, APC, has expressed vote of confidence on Engr. Joe Igbokwe as the tested and trusted Apex leader of the group.

The group, however, warned a member of Lagos State House of Assembly, Jude Idimogu, representing Oshodi/Isolo 1 to desist from parading himself as apex leader and stop destabilising the party and faulted the claim by the lawmaker as the leader of the Igbo in the state chapter of the part.

Coordinator of the group, Eze Dimgba, made the remarks on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen in Lagos.

Dimgba, maintained that Igbokwe, who is also, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwoolu on Drainage and Water Resources, remained their leader and pledged their support for his leadership.

“All Ndigbo in APC Lagos do hereby give vote confidence to Chief Joe Igbokwe as our apex leader as tested and trustee leader.”

The group, therefore, issued a seven-day ultimatum to Idimogu to apologise to Igbokwe, as failure to do that, he risks being sacked from the group.

“We advise Idimogu to stop parading himself forthwith as apex leader of Ndigbo in Lagos APC and stop trying to divide us,” he said.

Dimgba expressed delight that more Igbo groups in Lagos were fusing into Ndigb in Lagos APC.

The group also pledged their unalloyed support for the leadership of National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Governor Sanwo-Olu at the party.

He, therefore, urged members to be committed to the objectives of the group, saying, “that is the only way to make APC a stronger party in the state.”

Dimgba said that Sanwo-Ou-led administration was keeping his electoral promises to improve a lot of residents, adding “the group is impressed with the performance of the governor.”

