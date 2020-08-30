NDDC wants Niger Delta region to look like Dubai ― Ojougboh

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Executive Director, Projects, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has said that the commission “wants the Niger Delta to look like Dubai”.

Ojougboh said this during a visit by All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and business mogul, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, to the Commission’s headquarter in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The Executive Director Projects told his visitor that the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of NDDC, was facing “the biggest problem of historic debts the Commission has been saddled with.

“But we are doing everything possible to see that those projects that can be verified will be paid for, while those that cannot be verified will be left for forensic auditors.

“Essentially, before any payments are made, the forensic auditors will have to certify, making sure mistakes are not made.”

Emerhor, during the visit, urged stakeholders to respect President Muhammadu Buhari’s prerogative to make appointments in NDDC, drumming support for the Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei led Interim Management Committee (IMC).

He also urged stakeholders to support the NDDC even in “these trying times for the commission.”

The APC Chieftain said despite the rough times, the commission had a success story to tell with the almost completed 13-floor headquarters building project.

“The President has prerogative to appoint anyone into positions of authority and at this time he has appointed the team (IMC). So, they have to do the work because the work needs to be done. I call on everybody to support the IMC so that the Niger Delta can be developed.

“Everybody cannot be Managing Director or Executive Director at the same time. They are appointed for a specific period. The best we can do for those of us who are not here at this time is to support them to succeed”, Emerhor stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

