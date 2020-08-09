NDDC Probe: Pondei petitions, asks Police to carry out investigation on contracts awarded

Kindly Share This Story:

…Urhoghide writes NDDC, seeks clarification on alleged 6 contracts award

By Henry Umoru

THE Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, asking him to carry out a holistic investigation into the award of contracts that were not executed.

In a petition dated July 29, 2020 and titled, ” Forwarding of documents in respect of on-going investigation”, Pondei said that in 2017, the NDDC awarded contracts to certain companies for the production of desks and chairs for primary and secondary schools in the Niger Delta Region, but were never executed.

According to the Petition, Barr. Hakeem Lawal (DOPs), the NDDC Managing Director said that Instead of supplying the chairs and desks to the commission’s warehouse in Port Harcourt or to any of the NDDC offices in the nine Niger Delta states, the contractors at the end of the day, supplied them to a warehouse described as Akuede Akwis, Benin Expressway, Okpanam before Wichetech.

Pondei said that the warehouse which is located in Delta state, has no relationship with the Commission.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Edo South has written the Managing Director of NDDC, asking him to as a matter of urgency, come out with clarification on the purported contracts awarded to his constituency.

Speaking with Vanguard, Urhoghide who said he has written to the IGP, waiting for the next line of action, said that the NNDC must come up with identification of awards allegedly awarded to him, names of the six companies, how much the NDDC has committed to the projects, the status of the projects and stage of the projects.

Urhoghide said, ” I have written to the Acting Managing Director of NDDC to make clarification on the six purported projects since the Commission is insisting that it stands on its earlier position that contracts were awarded to some Senators of which my name was mentioned. The NNDC must write to come up with the names of the companies, the status of the projects, amount committed into the projects and stage of the projects. This is a prelude to my further action. I want to know if they are in my constituency and the status.”

Pondei’s Petition to the IGP read, “Please refer to the on-going investigation on the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“The commission has already forwarded some documents to you in assisting with your investigations.

“In addition to the documents given to your team, I hereby forward the attached documents to you.

In or about 2017, the commission awarded contracts to certain companies for the production of desks and chairs for primary and secondary schools in the Niger Delta Region. The list of the companies is attached.

“The contracts were awarded in furtherance of the commission’s education sector mandate as learning condition in the Niger Delta region.

Instead of supplying the chairs and desks to the commission’s warehouse in Port Harcourt or to any of the NDDC offices in the nine Niger Delta states, the contractors supplied them to a warehouse described as Akuede Akwis, Benin Expressway, Okpanam before Wichetech.

“The warehouse is located in Delta state and has no relationship with the commission. Waybills evidencing delivery of the desks and chairs at the said warehouse are hereby attached.

Despite having been fully paid for the contracts, the contractors and the owner of the warehouse have refused to release the chairs and desks to the commission.

“The resultant effect is that the commission and the Niger Delta region have been deprived of the use of the desks and chairs and neither have the contractors refunded the monies paid on the items to the commission as money had and received.

“It is on the strength of the foregoing that the NDDC invites you to take a look at the fact culminating in this petition.

“Please accept the assurances of our highest regard and esteem.”

