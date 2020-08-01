NDDC Probe: CSOs to Akpabio, publish names of NGOs as contract beneficiaries

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Niger Delta-based Nongovernmental Organisations, NGOs, Friday, challenged the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen God’swill Akpabio, to publish names of NGOs are contract beneficiaries of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, as claimed at the ongoing probe by the National Assembly Probe Committee.

The demand was made by the Executive Director, Africa Network for Environmental and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, Rev David Ugolor, on behalf of the NGOs while speaking on the claim made by the Minister at the hearing of the Committee.

It will be recalled that 37 CSOs in the region recently demanded that there should be a thorough investigation into factors that led to the level of reckless looting that has been associated with the Commission since its inception, and anybody found culpable should be prosecuted.

They also accused the Commission of bulk withdrawal allegedly made from the Commission’s account while its probe was ongoing at the National Assembly, and called for immediate freezing to withdrawals of the accounts of the Commission.

Ugolor said: “We are challenging Akpabio and the acting Managing Director of NDDC to publish the names of NGOs that got jobs and did not carry it out or involved in dubious contract processes.

“As a matter of fact, all NGOs that have gotten jobs from NDDC let their names be published and details of the contracts they got in order for them to be scrutinized.”

He further stated that the Minister and MD should not think NGOs who are working in the Niger Delta region are corrupt and does not mean well for the people, and added that if it is to score a cheap political point and also to bring credible NGOs to disrepute without verifiable claims he (Akpabio) should show facts.

“They should not undermine and create creditability problems for NGOs working in the region selflessly to better the lives of the people including their environment”, he said.

He also added that “As civil society organizations and the people of the region, we have documented all the allegations of corruption and abuse of due process in the Commission revealed at the public hearing.”

Vanguard

