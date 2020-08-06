NDDC: Don’t appoint Acting Executive Director of Finance, Buhari told

Kindly Share This Story:

Global Forum for Accountability and Transparency, Thursday advised President Muhammadu Buhari to resist the pressure of appointing an acting Executive Director of Finance.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Joseph Ambakederimo, Founder/Lead Executive Director, sent to Vanguard, the group described as shock the statement by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the IMC of the NDDC that the nonpayment of scholarship grants to foreign students is due to the absence of an Acting Executive Director of Finance.

Read the full statement below:

“Once again we need to bring to the fore the half truth and lies of the IMC to divert the attention of the public away from the allegation of financial misappropriation against it.

“We urge the President not to fall for the antics of the IMC team on the issue of payment of scholarship grants to foreign students claiming that the Non appointment of the Executive Director of Finance as the reason for the delay.

“The question to ask on this claim is – who is presently signing release of funds and payments that are currently on going including payments made to themselves?

“Again who has been signing all the unbudgeted payments since the demise of the late Executive Director Finance.

“We also wish to recall the deposition made during the House of Representatives public hearing by Mr Kolawole Johnson, a whistleblower alleging the payment of Scholarship grants to bank accounts linked to the Ag. Managing Director and the Executive Directive Projects and these were paid after the death of the former Executive Director Finance. Thus the claim of the IMC only flies in the face.

“The Global Forum for Accountability and Transparency demands that the present IMC of NDDC which is illegal and has been found wanting by the Senate be disbanded while the substantive board should be inaugurated with a clear mandate to ensure the smooth operation of the affairs of the commission in line with the objectives as set out in the NDDC act.

“The request by the Minister of Niger Delta for the appointment of another Acting Executive Directive of Finance for the IMC of NDDC should be resisted by the President considering the short time left for this IMC’s tenure to end.

“The President should guard against the pressure to appoint another Acting Executive Directive of Finance at this time when the NDDC is embroiled in controversy of corruption levelled against the IMC team.

“We therefore urge the President to quickly inaugurate the substantive board that he has already appointed to stem the haemorrhage being suffered by the NDDC.”

