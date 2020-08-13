NCFront mourns Walter Carrington, declares him hero of Nigeria’s democracy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe

The National Consultative Front, NCFront, is mourning former Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria, Walter ‘Omowale’ Carrington, who it described as “our unwavering associate and honorary patron.”

Carrington died, on Wednesday, aged 90 years in the United States of America.

In a statement by its Head of Public Affairs, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, NCfront said: ”Walter Carrington, greatly identified with the Nigerian Progressive Democrats during the struggle for the restoration of the current democratic dispensation in Nigeria.

“He was a friend of the oppressed, who believed in the capacity of human beings of all races to govern themselves.

“He had an abiding faith in the capacity of all human being— black or white, Jews, Hebrews, Caucasian, Africans, Asians and all races— to decide on who and how to be governed.

“Carrington spent the earlier part of his life in the black renaissance movement for general suffrage in the United States and was an unforgettable ally of the Pro-Democracy groups in Nigeria, publicly associating himself and encouraging his country to align with the struggle for democracy in Nigeria, during the brutal dictatorship of late General Sani Abacha; even to the point of putting his own life at risk.

“The former diplomat did not only stand up for freedom in Nigeria during the cruel years of military dictatorship but was until his death a civil rights’ activist, who supported the democratisation of the Nigerian public space and the ideals and values, which the NCFront is presently advancing for the redemption of the country.

“Carrington loved Nigeria so much that he adopted Nigeria as his country.

“NCFront fondly recalls his last engagement with us when he delivered a keynote address at a virtual symposium organised by the June 12 Pro-democracy Movement of Nigeria to commemorate this year’s June 12 anniversary celebration, a gathering which also marked the birth of the NCFront consultative convergence in Nigeria.

”As Walter leaves for the great beyond and take a final bow, we are consoled by his contributions to humanity and hold tenaciously to his last charge to us on June 12 that ‘it remains for us the living, wherever in the world that we may abide, to use our breath to speak up against group-based injustice’.

“For a life well lived and for his imprints on the Nigerian pro-democracy struggles, NCFront celebrates Walter C. Carrington; a true friend of Nigeria and by extension the black race; a great career diplomat indeed!

“We deeply commiserate with his lovely wife, Dr. Arese, over the huge loss and pray the Almighty to accept the soul of the departed and grant his loved ones fortitude.”

