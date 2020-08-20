National Lottery Regulatory Commission unveils Campaign against under age gambling

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission(NLRC) has unveiled a campaign against child and under age gambling in the gaming industry. Under age gambling is a criminal offense in Nigeria and is increasingly becoming a big issue in the betting industry, this its why the NLRC has decided to clamp down on this menace.

The campaign against under age gambling includes jingles in radio stations, news paper adverts, billboards and social media adverts that will be targeted to parents and young people.

The commission has urged gaming companies to enforce rules against under age gambling by conducting a verification exercise for new and existing customers on their platforms, especially online, betting companies must confirm a customer is over 18 before funds are deposited into an account and their names and addresses must vibe confirmed and linked to their bank verification numbers.

Speaking about the launch of the campaign, the Director General of the NLRC, Lanre Gbajabiamila stated that this campaign and subsequent clampdown by the commission will clean up the betting space and help children not to fall victim of targeted ads that can lead them to gambling, he also demanded the full cooperation of the gaming companies in tackling this problem.

Vanguard

