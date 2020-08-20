NASARAWA: PDP lifts suspension on Sen. Ewuga, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama, Lafia

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday lifted the suspension slammed on Senator Solomon Ewuga, Musa Elayo and Muhammed Onawo, former member House of Representatives.

Announcing the suspension order on the party members in Nasarawa Local Government while speaking with journalists, Chairman, Board of Trustees of the party, Sen. Walid Jibril said the suspension order followed the submission of reports by the reconciliation committee on the crisis rocking the party in Nasarawa state.

It would be recalled that the three leaders of the party were suspended for alleged anti-party activities and other issues in the state.

“I want to disclose to you that we have lifted the suspension of Sen. Ewuga, Muhammed Onawo and Hon Musa Elayo. This followed the submission of reports by the reconciliation committee set up by our party”.

According to the BOT Chairman, the party received the reports of the reconciliation committee, study the issues therein collectively agreed to lift the suspension of the three leaders in the interest of the party.

” We have also gone further that all court cases be withdrawn while those with cases in court have also promised to follow suit. We are doing this in the interest of peace and for the progress of our party and the country at large”, Send Jibrin declared.

“As BOT Chairman, I will continue to do my best in ensuring that we unite all our aggrieved members and remain united in the interest of peace, our party, Nasarawa state and the country at large.

It would be recalled that PDP in the state had been engulfed in an intra-party crisis that led to the suspension of some chieftains of the party.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: