Nasarawa NSCDC nabs 35 bandits, kidnappers, suspected assailants

By David Odama – Lafia

No Fewer than twenty-eight suspected bandits, kidnappers, and armed robbery, including seven suspected assailants have been arrested by the men of the Nigeria Security and civil defense Corps (NSCDC), for allegedly killed nine persons in Nasarawa state.

The State commandant of the Corps, Dr. Muhammud Gidado-Fari, who disclosed this on Tuesday, said the suspects, were arrested from various locations in the state for various offenses ranging from kidnapping, banditry, hired killers and armed robbery

According to the commandant, “The armed robbery, hired killers and kidnappers suspects were arrested from different locations in the state following intelligence gathering and of the tip of.”

The commandant while breaking down the number of suspects arrested including hired killers added that the suspects have since confessed to the crime.

Fari revealed that the command also arrested six suspected vandal syndicates that allegedly vandalized about 109 railway sleepers and six transformers in the Tudun Kauri area of Lafia local government of the state.

Equally arrested according to the commandant, were five syndicates who specialized in snatching motorcycles in the state, noting that five of the motorcycles snatched were retrieved from them.

Others he said include a three-man syndicate of handsets theft, twenty-seven cellular phones, and laserjet printer were recovered from the suspects.

The NSCDC boss further disclosed that about eight illegal miners were arrested for stealing generator sets, drilling machines, ten shovels, and other working equipment.

Fari who said all the suspects would be charged to court and prosecuted as soon as the command complete its investigation reiterated the command commitment to reducing crimes and criminality in the state.

He warned bandits and other criminal elements to either surrender their arms or relocate from the state.

In an interview, some of the suspected hired assassins confessed to having killed nine persons in the state during their various operations.

Vanguard

