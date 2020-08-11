NASARAWA: Gov Sule warns against diverting COVID-19 palliatives

By David Odama, Lafia

Nasarawa State government, on Tuesday, commenced the distribution of 524,436 assorted food items donated by a coalition against COVID-19 pandemic as palliative to the vulnerable people in the state.

This is even as he warned the COVID-19 palliative committee against diverting items meant for the vulnerable and the poorest in the state.

Items donated include 43,246 cartons of indomie, 20,590 cartons of macaroni, 21,000bags of rice, 18,000 bags of semovita, 240, 000 cartons of sugar, 181,000 bags of salt and 600 gallons of vegetable oil.

Speaking at the flag-off of the distribution, Governor Abdullahi Sule warned that the Palliative Committee at all levels will be held accountable for any anomaly in the distribution of the palliatives.

It would be recalled that the Nasarawa State Government recently received essential commodities in thirty-five (35) trucks of different food items from Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), as part of its support to complement government’s efforts in cushioning the effects of hunger in the face of COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Sule who expressed the state government’s commitment to cushion the plight of the people stressed the need to control the spread of COVID-19.

“Today’s event is therefore in furtherance of our commitment to continue to provide succour to the vulnerable households and the poorest across the nooks and crannies of the State”.

“It is important to note that these food items are to be shared to the poorest of the poor who have no source of income to cater for their daily needs. In this wise, salary earners, businessmen and other privileged people are exempted from this intervention”, Sule declared

“Government has re-strengthened the palliatives distribution Committees at the Local Government, wards and polling unit levels to ensure transparency in the distribution of the palliatives.

He commended the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) and other philanthropists for the humanitarian gesture, aimed at assisting the less-privileged and vulnerable groups in the society. Indeed, this gesture is worthy of commendation.

Vanguard The distribution was carried out by a special Committee of Honourable Commissioners, Special Advisers, Local Government Council Chairmen and other appointees of Government.

