Nasarawa Assembly suspends LG Chairman over insubordination

By David Odama – Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly Monday orders the suspension of Nasarawa Local government Council Chairman, Muhammed Sami Otto for alleged insubordination and disrespect to the state government.

Also suspended is the vice Chairman, Karu local government council, Lawal Yakubu Karshion account of disrespect to the constituted authorities.

Announcing the suspension order during an emergency sitting in Lafia, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Ibrahim, Balarabe- Abdullahi said that for the chairman of Nasarawa LGC and Deputy Chairman, Karu Local government council to abandon their official duties to attend a court case of the former SSG, Alhaji Aliyu Tijani Ahmed amount to act of insubordination.

The suspension of the chairman and deputy Chairman followed a motion on public interest brought before the House by the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government, Barrister Mohammed Alkali bordering on activities of the affected council officials.

“The Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Council is hereby suspended pending the investigation on his act of insubordination.

“The Deputy Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government is hereby directed to take over the affairs of the council on acting capacity with immediate effect

“The Deputy Chairman, Karu Local Government Council should also proceed on suspension

“And the Commissioner of Police is hereby directed to provide adequate security cover to acting Chairman of Nasarawa Local government Council as the investigation lasts, ” he said.

The speaker expressed dismay on how the Nasarawa Council boss abandoned his people on the eve of the election to attend court case that does not concern the government instead of being on the ground to assist the security agents in ensuring peaceful Nasarawa Central constituency bye-election.

According to him, The Chairman is paying more allegiance to the former SSG than this institution and the government which is uncalled for.

” The Chairman of Nasarawa Local government and Deputy Chairman, Karu Local Government were sighted on the court on the matter that is against the House and the people of the state forgetting that the House is responsible for the law that brought them into office.

“The Nasarawa State Local Government law is made by the state assembly and the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) law that gives room for the election of chairmen of local governments in the state is also made by the assembly”. He added.

Hon Daniel Ogazi, the Deputy Majority Leader of the House who seconded the motion moved by Barrister Mohammed Alkali and all other lawmakers who contributed during the sitting supported the move, noting that they would never give room for anyone to rubbish the image of the institution.

The Speaker who constituted a seven-man committee to investigate the two affected local government officials named Dr. Peter Akwe as Chairman of the committee, Barrister Mohammed Alkali, Deputy Chairman

Other members include Hon Mohammed Omadefu, Mohammed Agah Muluku, Hon Aliyu Dogara, Hon Danladi Jatau while the Deputy Clerk of the House Ibrahim Musa is the Secretary of the Committee.

The committee has three months within which to submit its report.

Vanguard

