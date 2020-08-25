NAPPS decries proliferation of private schools in Plateau

Kindly Share This Story:

The Plateau Chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has decried the proliferation of private schools in the state, describing the trend as worrisome.

The Chairman of the association, Mr Solomon Musa, made the remark in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos.

According to Musa, out of the 6,000 private schools currently operating in the state, only 2,850 have been duly accredited and possess the license to operate.

He said the situation was threatening the quality of education in the state and the country.

He also said that any private school operating in a temporary site was illegal, pointing out that government would only give approval to schools that had permanent sites.

“It is true that a lot of illegal private schools are springing up on daily basis in Plateau and this is a bad omen for our educational system.

“We currently have 6,000 private schools operating in Plateau, but as I speak with you, only 2,850 of them have been approved and registered by government.

“The remaining ones, who are even more in number, are operating illegally.

“Any private school that is not operating in its permanent site has no approval, and so, it is an illegal school,” the chairman said.

He, therefore, called on government to take stringent measures to curb the menace, and assured that NAPPS would support moves aimed at ridding the system of bad eggs.

He also advised parents to do thorough background checks before enrolling their children and wards in private schools, adding that such investigation would “naturally send quacks out of business”. (NAN)

