Napoli striker Petagna tests positive for coronavirus

Napoli striker Andrea Petagna has tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club have confirmed.

The 25-year-old, whose brother had earlier returned a positive test, is asymptomatic and quarantined at home.

Napoli signed Petagna in January before loaning him back to previous club SPAL for the rest of 2019-20.

Petagna, who has two caps for Italy, has recently been linked with a possible move to Arsenal.

He has scored 28 Serie A goals in the past two seasons.

