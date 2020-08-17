NANS hails reappointment of Kiadese as TASCE provost

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE National Association of Nigerian Students,NANS,has commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for reappointing Dr. Lukman Kiadese as the Provost of the Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ijebu go his second term in office.

NANS in a statement by its National Secretary, Comrade Umar Faruq in Abuja on Sunday, described Kiadese’s appointment as “a round peg in a round hole.”

Some Academic staff of the college, under the auspices of “Concerned Academic Staff (CAS) had called for the sack of Kiadese, accusing him of corruption and embezzlement.

But the student umbrella body hailed Governor Abiodun for maintaining his ground and reappointing Kiadese as the institution’s provost.

NANS insisted that the reappointment of Kiadese as the Provost of the prestigious college of education would further bring stability and remarkable development to the institution, saying the Provost during his first tenure displayed outstanding performances and repositioned the lost glory of the college.

“Going by unprecedented achievements of Kiadese during his first term in office as the Provost, the Governor has made the right choice by reappointing to consolidate on his lofty achievements.

“During Kiadese’s the college of education was devoid of any unwarranted crisis under him as the provost. And the institution has also experienced unprecedented development since the appointment of Kiadese as the Provost of the institution”.

“Dr. Kiladese has a cordial working relationship with both Academic and Non Academic Staffs as well the all Students and the Students Union Government (SUG).

NANS also described Kiadese’s reappointment as an “uncommon grace” “considering the fact that the Governor Abiodun-led administration inherited an obviously collapsed college with loads of crisis and debts and considering the fact that he (Kiadese) was appointed by the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun.”

“But Governor Abiodun has once again exhibited an uncommon leadership acumen by looking beyond party affiliation and personal gains by reappointing Kiadese.

NANS, however urged, the Provost to justify his reappointment by consolidating on his achievements and be focused of turning around the fortunes of the school for good.

The student umbrella body also charged the Governing Council of the institution to live up to its expectation and continue to make decisions that would lead to further development of the school.

