NAHCON condoles Muslims on death of Mallam Chinedu Nwoha

The National Hajj Commission, NAHCON, has condoled the family of late Yusuf Chinedu Nwoha who died recently in a motor accident while travelling home for Sallah.

Mallam Nwoha was until his sudden death, a NAHCON board member representing Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

In a statement signed by the Chairman/CEO, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, the commission described as shocking the news of the death of Mallam Nwoha.

“As decreed by the Creator of the universe, “Every soul shall taste of death….”With this reality and total submission to the will of the Most High, I the Chairman, board members, management and entire staff of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) received the shocking news of the fatal accident that claimed the life of one of our own, Mallam Yusuf ChineduNwoha.

“Within the short life of this board, the deceased had made meaningful suggestions on improving Hajj participation from Nigeria’s South East region, his birthplace.

“Mallam Nwoha’s short spell in the Commission conjures up an image of a focused and dedicated operative ever willing to break new grounds for the development of his set goal. His demise has left a void far more profound than can be imagined.

“May I also use this solemn period to remind us all how transient life is, with the hope that we may utilize the time we have in impacting positively on advancement of mankind.

“May the infinite Lord have mercy on Mallam Yusuf Nwoha’s kind soul and console his family on this irreparable loss.

