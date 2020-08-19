NAGAFF explains position on Compliance Team

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eguono Odjegba

Threatens to pull of CRFFN if…

THE National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, NAGAFF, has declared that the failure of the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, CRFFN, to fulfill its statutory functions forced it and other associations to set up a Compliance Team for the ports.

It will be recalled that CRFFN had described the Compliance Team set up by NAGAFF and other associations as illegal.

NAGAFF in a statement signed by the Secretary, Policy and Strategy, Dr. Arthur Igwilo, said if the Council had trained freight forwarders, which he listed as one of its major responsibilities, it would have helped in achieving some value in the area of professionalism and improved skills, and there wouldn’t have been need for complaints and actions that are presently causing misunderstanding.

The association insisted that the Compliance Team was established to manage its members in line with international best practices.

Part of the statement reads: “According to section (4b) and (4c) which states the statutory functions of the council. 4(b) states that the Council will determine the standards of knowledge and skills to be attained by persons seeking to be registered Freight Forwarders and raising those standards from time to time in accordance with International Industry practise.4(c)To regulate and control the practice of freight Forwarding.

“Based on the provisions of the above, issues of standard knowledge and skills were mentioned. And these are achievable by training. If an individual was properly trained, the tendency is that he/she will behave aright better than an individual improperly trained by any standards. In the practice of freight forwarding in Nigeria, it has been observed that most members lack proper professional training. Therefore, their attitude to practice their profession is always questionable.

“The expectation of NAGAFF as the umbrella body of all freight forwarders is that by this 21st century freight forwarding practice, reasonable percentage of the practitioners must have been properly trained having undergone series of training programmes. But to our chagrin, CRFFN has literally failed in carrying out most of their statutory functions as expected.

“In the wisdom of NAGAFF based on the aims and objectives of the association, we have the responsibility to regulate, train and empower our members. By doing so, they are expected to behave better. Having realised that we are yet to get the best out of our numerous members in terms of professional good conduct, we decided to establish the Presidential 100 per cent Compliance Team.”

NAGAFF also threatened to pull out of CRFFN should CRFFN officials continue to evade its responsibility, stressing: “To say the least we are practically disappointed in the unconfirmed statement of the Registrar, as such NAGAFF may reconsider its membership of the Council. In addition, NAGAFF may return to FIATA as well as relist our appeal court suit to determine the status of CRFFN”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: