N500bn revenue: Nwabunike lauds Customs brokers, freight forwarders

By Eguono Odjegba

NATIONAL President of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Tony Uju Nwabunike, has applauded customs brokers and freight forwarders for helping to realise the N500billion revenue collected by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in the first half of 2020.

Nwabunike in his Eid Kabir message to customs brokers and freight forwarders, described practitioners as economy builders and agents of trade facilitation.

He further eulogised the practitioners for standing in the frontline at this critical period of coronavirus, COVID-19, as essential service providers, even as he urged them to remain steadfast in their trade and help to ensure that the gross domestic product target for 2020 is achieved.

His words: “Most of you have shown love for our country and the maritime, aviation, general transport and total logistics industries through selfless commitment to our importation dependent economy by being out there working as essential service providers even in the face of lockdown occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

“As customs brokers and freight forwarders, we contributed immensely to the realisation of over N500billion half year revenue collection by Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, and ensured goods arrived importers’ warehouses after exiting our ports through seamless logistics.”

He said by carrying out essential services in the face of logistics constraints like bad roads, suspended rail services for cargo movement, unfriendly and exploitative practices by shipping companies and terminal operators, “our professionalism truly stands us out as economic care givers”, adding: “We have roles to play in helping Nigeria to attain her expected Gross Domestic Product, GDP, of 250 billion US Dollars by the end of 2020. Let’s keep our eyes on the ball.”

The union leader further admonished members and other practitioners to play safe in the course of carrying out their duty, stressing “while joining the world to celebrate this feast of sacrifice and selfless giving, let’s not lose our guard against the corona virus that has altered our global economy, religious orders and social lifestyles.”

