N100m innovation grant: Justify the opportunity — Sanwo-Olu charges recipients

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged 23 young innovators and tech firms, recipients of N100 million innovation grant to apply the fund judiciously and use it to transform their ideas into reality.

The recipients are the first set of beneficiaries to be picked to benefit from the N250 million seed capital earmarked, last year, as Research and innovation fund by the state government.

The recipients were selected through a process overseen by the Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council, LASRIC, established in 2019 by Sanwo-Olu, with the mandate to facilitate and encourage the development of innovative solutions to solve local problems, using cutting-edge technology.

The grant was part of measures to pursue various technology-driven innovations across the six pillars of the T.H.E M.E.S, development agenda of Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Sanwo-Olu, congratulating the awardees at a presentation of cheques to the awardees on Wednesday, said his administration was born with the sole aim to solve contemporary challenges facing the State, stressing that the innovation grant was initiated with the objective to empower local innovators and thinkers with knowledge of context and peculiarities to create specific solutions for local challenges.

He said: “Last December, we inaugurated the Research and Innovation Council with a seed fund of N250 million in demonstration of our commitment to transform Lagos into a 21st-century digital economy and Smart City. The body has a mandate to facilitate investment in science research, innovation, and STEM education throughout the State.

“We are here today to match our words with action, by handing out grants from the LASRIC’s Research and Innovation Fund to successful applicants. I congratulate all awardees and beneficiaries of our very first set.

“As a government, we believe in each and every applicant’s capacity to create and scale up ideas that can proffer solutions to our current challenges.

“We embarked on this unique project with the belief that local challenges are best solved by thinking that understands and appreciates local contexts and peculiarities.

“We believe in Lagos-supported solutions for Lagos-specific challenges. With the presentation of the grants, the responsibility now firmly rests on the recipients’ shoulders to justify the opportunity.”

Sanwo-Olu added, “Lagos is on a journey to properly identify, enable and build great human potential through flagship technology-driven projects, such as Metro fibre programme and Smart City initiative.”

The governor, urged unsuccessful applicants not to lose hope, charging them to re-apply for the grant in the next round of selection. He said the State Government would be increasing the grant to accommodate more innovators in the subsequent application.

The Governor’s Special Adviser on Innovation and Technology, Olatunbosun Alake, described the ceremony as “tangible development” in the history of governance in the state.

He said the awardees would be initiating innovation in key areas of manufacturing, food security and health management.

LASRIC chairman Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe said the event was a testimony of Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to the development of innovative solutions to challenges facing the State.

A beneficiary and founder of Price Pally, Luther Lawoyin, who received N5 million grant, expressed appreciation to the Governor for creating opportunities for tech startups to push forward their ideas.

Vanguard News

