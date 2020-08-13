My wife forced illegitimate child on me, man seeking divorce tells court

Kindly Share This Story:

An artisan, Abdullateef Babatunde, on Thursday told an Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve his marriage of eight years to estranged wife, Omotayo because she forced an illegitimate child on him.

Abdullateef’s claim was contained in his counter-argument before Chief Henry Agbaje, the court’s President after his wife had complained that her husband was a wicked man.

“Omotayo continuously engaged in adulterous acts and I have caught her on many occasions.

“I reported her to her parents who assured me that they had spoken to her.

“Rather than change for the better, Omotayo’s prostitution worsened and I had to abandon her for a while, believing that she might turn a new leaf.

“She has a son with one of her lovers. I caught her with a man in her shop.

“Her lover got her pregnant twice. My wife is disobedient and lazy,” he said

In her earlier account, Omotayo, a food vendour stated that her husband doesn’t have sincere love for her.

“On three separate occasions, Abdullateef gave me money to get rid of my pregnancy, claiming he was not ready for kids.

“When I eventually had a child with him, he abandoned us for two and a half years, only to resurface to plead with me.

“Again, he started complaining about the fact that I was selling food stuff in the night,” Omotayo said .

After parents of the couple gave their consents to the divorce, Agbaje dissolved the union in the interest of peace.

He granted custody of the only child to the petitioner and ordered the defendant to pay N5,000 as the child’s monthly feeding allowance.

