My story as an academic, entrepreneur — Dr. Ruth Oji

Dr. Ruth Oji is an academic and an entrepreneur. She is a doctor of English Language and teaches English and communication courses at a university. As a researcher and a consultant, she founded an education consulting outlet that helps schools and other corporate institutions with their training needs. Dr. Oji, who takes pleasure in mentoring young ones, spoke to Agbonkhese Oboh on combining academic work with entrepreneurship, time management and business ideas.

How do you combine the academic with entrepreneurship and the home front demands?

I have always done one form of business or the other, given my enterprising personality. As an academic, it has not been that easy to merge business with work, but the realities of daily living and futuristic thinking make me find a way to balance both.

Everyone who knows me will attest to the quality of my work. I get to do my work well and no one gets to bat an eyelid that I do personal stuff. I begin my daily routine by having a ‘to-do’ list. This helps me plan well. I know the number of hours I am supposed to dedicate to work or business while striving to have a work/business/life balance so as to take care of the home front as well.

In order to effectively manage my time as I shuttle between academia and business, I look out for online businesses that would not be time sapping. That led me to investigate some network marketing companies for sustainability and legitimacy. And I have been able to grow several businesses on the online medium.

Did the pandemic play a role in your diversification efforts?

This started before the pandemic broke out. However, the effects of the pandemic took a huge toll on people, with many losing their jobs, salaries being slashed, and a lot of uncertainties being experienced even till date. This made me believe that online business is the new norm because that happened to be the prominent medium through which people could do their businesses during the pandemic when there was a restriction on movement and law on social distancing.

I thought about how best to key into the new normal, and that took me to a discovery of a learning platform that still gives me the opportunity to do more online business. The need for multiple streams of income cannot be overemphasised, considering that life is so unpredictable and a salaried job is never enough to help one cater to family needs or give enough support as desired.

How, specifically, does your online business run?

I partner with Longrich Bioscience International, manufacturers of lifestyle products and much more. They produce quality products that are daily consumables. The idea is to turn those daily consumables into avenues for earning.

And the concept is simple – partner with the company by buying products that you like and you’ll be given a special code that enables you buy at the company rate. Then tell your friends to buy from the company as well. Everyone refers family and friends to businesses we are pleased with.

In the case of the Longrich business, when you refer others and they choose to change their brand of daily consumables ranging from toothpaste, soap, body cream, shampoo, cup, pot, shoes, supplements, you get to receive an appreciation from the company, who gives you bonuses!

Most companies are keying into the network marketing model where 85% of the commissions and bonuses are no longer paid to the middlemen, importers and exporters and advertisers, but are paid to the final consumers who choose to partner with the company.

That’s where the money comes from in network marketing. I have a strong team of people that have partnered with me and the Longrich Company, and I seek out serious individuals who want a Plan B and want to invest in this business. We can get talking and I will hold their hands.

But, Dr. Oji, that’s not your creation. As an entrepreneur, you should …

I have an online business called TwentyXPro. It is an online academy that teaches everyone, who wants to do business online, how to package it in a way to attract organic leads and make people interested in buying what you’re selling.

Many people now sell their products or services online. The only problem is that some do not know how to do it, and that is where TwentyXPro comes in. I have personally used the learning from TwentyXPro to improve the way I sell my Longrich business.

Does it work on the same model as Longrich?

No. It is set up in a way to let you earn as you learn. There are eight courses in all, but you’re required to pay for only the first course. There is no risk involved because when you pay for the first course you get your return on investment, which is the Facebook Mastery Course designed to help you project your business better on Facebook.

But if you decide to do the business part of TwentyXPro, you would then need to refer four persons who are willing to change the narrative of their business by doing it right on the online space. As they get on board, the company gives you a hundred percent commission.

The commissions you get from those you introduce will be sufficient for you to buy the other courses and have some extras as earnings. Anyone who would like to get a detailed presentation on this can reach me for more information.

