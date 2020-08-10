My music is my voice,” says Lisa George

Kindly Share This Story:

For singer and songwriter, Lisa C George, using her voice to create awareness for women and bringing her music to the front burner has always been her passion.

In her opening statement, “Let the music speak, the Afrobeat star girl speaks on the power that can be harnessed when music is used as a messenger of truth.

She continued that it’s not just about the sound, but let the music be a messenger of love, a voice for real life situations and an advocate for growth and development.

Tracing her journey into the music industry, Lisa C. George explains how her music has been greatly influenced by the social crusaders of old; those who fought for justice and equity despite being a member of the church choir as a young girl. “The love and passion for music and how it can be a source of influence and change has been a major force that has kept me going from that 7 year old girl who sang in the choir to an unstoppable performer in my own rights”.

Lisa goes further to explain her sound as being a mix of afrobeat, hip-hop and dancehall which is evidently picturesque in her latest music video titled “ODO” and the one before that “Girls Abre”. She has however been actively involved in music production and as such has three singles to her name; “Manage’, ”Gele” and ”Gaza” which sets her aside from the crowd as her fans describe these songs as soothing and energetic.

Lisa, who was born and raised in Enugu attended St. Cyprian’s Primary School, Enugu from where she proceeded to Abakpa Nike Secondary School, Enugu and as the only girl amongst her siblings, her family was always in support of her career in music which led her to participate in the famous reality TV show, MTN Project Fame in 2011.

