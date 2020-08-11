My mum being a healthcare worker makes me fear Covid-19 more- Iduh Wisdom

A student, Iduh Wisdom has revealed that his mother makes him dread the deadly coronavirus pandemic more than he could imagine.
According to him, his mother being a healthcare worker is at higher risk of contracting the virus.
On the challenges he faced as a kid, he said, “Being the first child out of six wasn’t easy for me. I had to take care of my siblings which meant I did most of the chores at home which made me stronger. But my childhood was wonderful when I was much younger because I had toys to play with”.
He also revealed that he doesn’t have a passion for pharmacy which is why he chose to study accounting.
“I don’t have a passion for pharmacy. I’m just doing it because that’s what my mum does and I help her out with it”, he said.
He revealed that his happiest day is his birthday and that some of his talents include singing and playing football.