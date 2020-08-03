My husband made heaven, at peace with God — Florence Ajimobi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Florence Ajimobi, widow of former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi who died in June is seeking solace in the belief that her late husband made heaven and at peace with God while describing him as her greatest supporter and strength.

She said this on Saturday when she hosted a delegation of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Ibadan.

She further stressed the need to live a good life as no one knows the day of his or her death.

“I don’t want to behave like an unbeliever because I know nothing happens without God’s input. We are all here one day and we are all going back one day.”

Continuing, she said, “Nobody knows when death is going to come. I believe so much in destiny and I believe my husband’s time was up. He lived a fulfilled life.

“I am crying because I miss him. I miss everything about him. I miss his love, his advice. Having him around me was my strength. He was my greatest supporter.

“He thinks I am a strong woman but this time, I tell you I am not a strong woman. He used to give me all the strength I needed as a woman.

“He lived a fulfilled life. What does it profit a man even if he lived up to 90 years and he can’t make heaven? Abiola Ajimobi made heaven and he is at peace with God. That is my greatest consolation. That is my joy. I cried and was sad because I miss him.

“For those of you that are here today, I say thank you from the depth of my heart. On behalf of my children and the entire family, I say thank you. What we are doing here today is to prove to the world that he lives on.

“My husband is not physically here, but I know his spirit lives on. This is because to live in the heart of people you love means you live forever. His legacies will continue to be upheld, God helping us, everything he has achieved in Oyo State and Nigeria by extension will forever live on.”

Abiola Ajimobi died on Thursday, June 25 in Lagos from COVID-19 complications.

